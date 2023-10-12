Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dead at 84

Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers has died at the age of 84, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother," Rudolph's brother Ronald told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Our family will miss him. But I know he's in a better place."

The musician's cause of death was not disclosed.

Rudolph was a founding member of the R&B band in the 1950s alongside his brothers Ronald, Vernon and O'Kelly Isley. However, Vernon died at the age of 13 after being hit by a car while riding his bike, the band's website reported.

The first song the three brothers wrote was "Shout!," which became one of the band's biggest hits and was immortalized in the movie "National Lampoon's Animal House."

By 1973, the brothers' youngest siblings, Ernie and Marvin, along with their brother-in-law, Chris Jasper, had joined the band.

The Isley Brothers were inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. The band also received the Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2014.

The band is known for songs such as "Twist and Shout," "This Old Heart of Mine," "Footsteps in the Dark" and more.

