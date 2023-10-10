'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser explains success behind 17-year marriage

Cole Hauser is sharing the secret to his 17-year marriage with wife Cynthia Daniel.

Hauser, 48, and Daniel have been married since 2006 and share three children — Ryland, Colt and Steely Rose. The "Yellowstone" star revealed the "most important part" of their relationship while telling us about his new coffee company, Free Rein.

"First, communication. Second is listening, which is actually the most important part of communication," Hauser told Fox News Digital. "We believe in the same dream, which is in creating the best children we know how. And she makes a great cup of coffee."

Hauser explained that Daniel makes the Western actor an American Dirt pour, while she prefers a lighter roast from the coffee company he launched in August 2023.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR COLE HAUSER SAYS KEVIN COSTNER TAUGHT HIM TO ‘BE A GENTLEMEN ON SET': ‘IT’S INSPIRING'

Hauser gained fame while portraying Rip on the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," but he doesn't expect his children to follow him into show business.

"They have their own dreams," he explained. "And I’m really excited to see them follow them."

Hauser and his family don't live in Hollywood either. The actor's family recently moved back to Florida in 2022 after living in different states across the country. Hauser is from Santa Barbara, California.

"I’ve lived all over this country, from Hollywood to Boston to New York to Texas to Oregon to Florida. I feel at home all across America," Hauser told Fox News Digital. "The one thing I love about Florida is that there’s horseback riding right next to the ocean."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Daniel celebrated the family's move with a post on social media in June 2022.

"This picture truly captures how happy I am to be living in my home state again," she captioned a photo in a blue and white dress in front of a body of water. "I never thought in my wildest dreams I would move back to Florida. Thank @colehauser22 for always making my dreams a reality."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Moving around the country helped inspire Hauser to create his brand, Free Rein.

"I’ve been around cowboys all my life, having grown up on a ranch in Oregon; now working alongside cowboys on ‘Yellowstone,’" he told Fox News Digital. "Whether it’s the hardworking wranglers on or off set, they’re the first to rise, and one thing’s for sure, they have a cup of coffee in their hands before the break of dawn."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For Hauser, a regular day can include up to five cups of coffee.

"I’m also always on the road, and so you can imagine I get to try out a lot of new coffee around the country and the world," he added. "So when my [business] partner Karl sent me a bag of coffee from a family-owned roastery in San Angelo, Texas — cowboy country — I was hooked."