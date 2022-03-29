Jada Pinkett Smith said she doesn't 'give 2 craps' what people think of her bald head prior to Oscars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just days before Sunday's Oscars' ceremony, Jada Pinkett Smith said she didn't "give two craps" what people think about her bald head.

The comments were made by Pinkett Smith in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday ahead of the big night. The actress spoke about dealing with hair in Hollywood as a Black woman.

"Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, in the era I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing, and that was really challenging, you know, because I liked my hair out wild and curly," she said.

"But nobody wanted that, so I always had to do my hair in ways that didn't feel natural to me because I'm trying to play the game," she continued. "So if I'm doing a cover, everybody's [like], 'No, we want your hair straight and flowy,' when it's like, 'All right, cool, but that's not really what my hair likes to do.'"

Pinkett Smith, who struggles with alopecia, went on to explain that she loves having a bald head. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss.

"So I had to learn to get the courage to go, 'Nah, I'm not doing that.' Which is why I feel the freedom today – I don't give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it."

Pinkett Smith landed in the headlines following the 2022 Oscars ceremony on Sunday after comedian Chris Rock made a joke about her bald head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith in "G.I. Jane 2," which led to an eye roll from the actress and a slap in the face from husband Will Smith.

Following the slap, Rock told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Leave my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth," Smith yelled back in response.

"Wow, dude. It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke," Rock continued.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth," Smith repeated.

Smith, 53, has since apologized to Rock via Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith wrote in part on Instagram before publicly apologizing to Rock. "I was out of line and I was wrong."

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He went on to directly address Rock and the Academy.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. "

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."