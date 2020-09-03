Jackie Chan forced to let his Beijing apartments go up for auction due to ownership dispute

Jackie Chan is being forced to allow two of his apartments in Beijing to go up for auction due to an ownership dispute.

The actor, known for movie hits like “Rush Hour,” “The Karate Kid” and “The Foreigner” finds himself locked in a legal dispute between two real estate companies that will now force him to get rid of two pieces of luxury property he bought in 2006.

According to Variety, the action movie star and martial artist bought two adjacent apartments in a residential compound in the capital city’s Dongzhimen district. Although he and his family have lived there since 2007, the properties are being put up for auction after a real estate company that the star did promotion for allegedly failed to properly transfer the rights to the assets to Chan.

JACKIE CHAN ASSURES FANS HE IS SAFE FROM CORONAVIRUS, NOT UNDER QUARANTINE

Chan reportedly worked with Yujia Real Estate and paid some $4.9 million for the apartments at the time. The company is now locked in a legal dispute with another real estate company that saw a Chinese court order the seizure of Yujia’s assets to be sold. Because it didn’t do the proper paperwork, Chan’s apartments are reportedly listed as Yujia assets and are therefore subject to the forced auction as part of the asset seizure.

Representatives for Chan did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

JACKIE CHAN TO RELEASE A NEW 'CANDID' MEMOIR IN NOVEMBER

The outlet reports that the apartments have a combined area of approximately 13,100 square feet, including six bedrooms and three living rooms. The market value of the property is reportedly close to $14.6 million, making what Chan paid through his deal with the company a bit of a steal. However, they will go up for auction on Sept. 30 starting at $10.5 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The property is also the place where Chan’s son, Jaycee, was detained on drug charges in 2014 after police found him and a friend in possession of 100 grams of marijuana.