Isla Fisher breaks silence on Sacha Baron Cohen divorce after 14-year marriage falls apart

Isla Fisher spoke out for the first time on Tuesday following the end of her 14-year marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen.

Fisher shared a message of thanks after she and Cohen shocked fans with their divorce announcement at the beginning of April.

"Thank you for all the kindness and support," the "Wedding Crashers" star wrote on her Instagram story.

Fisher also shared a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine.

SACHA BARON COHEN AND ISLA FISHER ANNOUNCE THEY ARE DIVORCING AFTER 14 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Cohen and Fisher revealed they had divorced on April 5.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," a joint statement shared by the couple at the time read. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," they added. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Fisher and Cohen met at a party and instantly hit it off.

"She was hilarious," Cohen told The New York Times. "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."

The two got engaged in 2004 and married in 2010. Cohen and Fisher share three children.

The news of the couple's divorce came as Cohen dealt with accusations from his former co-star Rebel Wilson.

Wilson called out the "Borat" star by name as the "a--hole" she wrote about in her upcoming memoir, "Rebel Rising," shortly before the book's release. The actress first revealed she had written about an "a--hole" with whom she previously worked without naming Cohen in an Instagram post shared on March 15.

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah I have a no a--hole policy. Means like, yeah I don’t work with a--holes.' I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that sounds sensible, logical,'" Wilson said in the shared video.

"But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that — older people in the industry — because I worked with a massive a--hole, and yeah, now I definitely have a ‘no a--holes policy,'" she further explained. "The chapter on said a--hole is chapter 23. That guy was a massive a--hole."

A representative for Cohen slammed Wilson's accusation as "demonstrably false."

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'The Brothers Grimsby,'" the representative told Fox News Digital.

Wilson and Cohen starred together in the 2016 film "The Brothers Grimsby" as a husband and wife of nine kids. Later, Wilson accused Cohen of "harassing" her on the movie set during a radio show interview, according to Variety.