‘Borat’ star Sacha Baron Cohen says it's 'too dangerous' to keep playing role in future films

Sacha Baron Cohen is done playing Borat Sagdiyev and there won't be any future films.

The 49-year-old actor and comedian told Entertainment Tonight that he felt it was "too dangerous" to continue playing the character.

"It got too dangerous," Baron Cohen said of shooting the movies. "There were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life. I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff."

Baron Cohen first portrayed the fictional journalist from Kazakhstan in 2006's "Borat" for which he won a Golden Globe award.

In the film, Borat travels to America to make a documentary and interviews real people who don't know it's a character.

Baron Cohen donned the iconic mustache again for the 2020 sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

In one scene, Baron Cohen says he was worried about his safety.

"The night before something like that — that rally — you're trying to go through everything that can go wrong," he recalled "In a normal scene like what we're doing, we're trying to make sure, 'How do I make sure my performance is real? Have I done my research? How do I make sure the accent's perfect?' In this one you're going, 'Okay, if a bunch of guys with guns come from that side of the stage, have I got a way to get out? What happens if someone shoots me? What if a bunch of people start shooting me?'"

He was wearing a bulletproof vest for the scene and revealed the production team made "an amplifier that was basically bomb proof" for him to hide in, just in case.

"I don't want to do it again. I got away with it. I'm not pushing my luck again," Baron Cohen admitted.

For his work in the sequel, Baron Cohen was nominated for a 2021 Golden Globe award for best actor in a musical or comedy and Maria Bakalova, who portrayed Cohen's daughter in the movie, was nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy.