Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher announce they are divorcing after 14 years of marriage

The couple first wed on March 15, 2010

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. 

In the joint statement posted to their individual Instagram accounts on Friday, the couple, who have been together for two decades, said: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher on red carpet

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were married for 14 years. (Getty Images)

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," they noted. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

