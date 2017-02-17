Is Princess Beatrice the Next Royal to Tie the Knot?

Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be any more "royal" news to report, the Queen goes and does something like this.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sarah, Duchess of York was welcomed by the Queen at her Balmoral estate over the weekend. She was joined by her daughters — Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — and ex husband Prince Andrew. Seeing as Fergie hasn't exactly been a welcome presence among the royal family over the years, it's a bit puzzling as to why she was invited.

Unless, of course, they're all making plans for a royal wedding.

Beatrice, 25, is currently dating Dave Clark, a businessman who works for Sir Richard Branson. The two were introduced by Prince William six years ago, and they've been together ever since.

What do you think? Is another royal wedding in the works?