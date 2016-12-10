Is Marc Anthony Wasting Away, while J.LO Stuns in Revealing Gown?

As Jennifer Lopez reminded the world of bodacious curves sporting a thigh high slit nude dress at the Glamour Magazine’s 21st Annual Women of the Year event earlier this week, her ex-Marc Anthony seems to be wasting away. Literally.

The salsa icon was spotted in his native Puerto Rico looking even thinner than usual as he performed during dress rehearsals in el Fuerte San Cristóbal en el Viejo San Juan for his upcoming “Encantos del Caribe” Mega TV special, primerahora.com is reporting.

Nonetheless, the Puerto Rican daily says Marc’s performances have been intact, despite his sudden weight loss which came after he and superstar wife Jennifer Lopez announced they were ending their seven year marriage back in July.

Instead of seeing J.LO and the twins at his concerts, Primerahora.com says his other ex, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, was spotted smiling and dancing in the front row with their son Cristian, while Marc performed at the Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Since the news broke of Marc’s and Torres’ meeting, rumors are swirling among multiple media sites, that perhaps a possible reconciliation is on the horizon.

Lopez and Marc sent a statement to the press upon announcing their divorce saying that it was a very “difficult decision” to make and that it was “painful” for everyone involved.

The couple, both of Puerto Rican descent, married in 2004. They tied the knot less than a week after his divorce with Dayanara Torres was finalized.

Lopez was recently been spotted with “The Hangover” star Bradley Cooper, first at NYC restaurant Per Se, and later in Los Angeles driving together.

