Is Jared Goff dating swimsuit model Christen Harper?

It appears Sean McVay isn’t the only member of the Rams with a personal cheerleader.

Quarterback Jared Goff is said to be dating swimsuit stunner Christen Harper, according to SportsGossip.com. An insider tells the sports site Goff “is hiding her from everyone except some friends.” The brunette beauty also was photographed at a past Rams game.

While Goff, 24, and Harper do follow one another on social media, their rumored relationship is not yet Instagram official.

It remains to be seen if Harper will be in New Orleans on Sunday, when the Rams face the Saints in the NFC Championship game. Should he defeat Drew Brees, Goff would punch his ticket to his first ever Super Bowl.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.