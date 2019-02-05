Irish top model, mother of 4 reportedly found dead hours after cryptic Facebook post

A fashion model and mom of four has been found dead hours after a mysterious and profanity-laced Facebook post.

Alli MacDonnell, 37, was one of Ireland’s top models and was signed with the Andrea Roche’s AR Model Agency.

News of her shocking death came hours after she wrote online: “Why is it ok for a man to call a girl a fat ugly c–t?????? Seriously new level of pushing someone to the edge.”

It is not clear whom she was referring to or when the alleged incident occurred.

Police have decided to not treat her death as suspicious but will be investigating anyone who was in contact with MacDonnell before the tragedy.

“It is not believed that anyone else is involved with the death but anyone who has had recent contact with the deceased will be asked to provide statements to the gardai [the state police force of the Irish Republic],” a source told the Irish Mirror.

“A coroner’s file will be prepared for an inquest to be held.”

MacDonnell was a single mother of four children — Alex, 17, Sara, 15, Harry, 9, and Siena, 2 — whom she described as her “world” on her Instagram.

MacDonnell, who studied at Trinity College Dublin, campaigned for autism awareness as an ambassador for Autism Action after Harry was diagnosed with the condition in 2016.

Her best friend John Compton revealed the model was in talks to host two new TV shows before her death.

One was a prank show and the other was a program about autism.

Tributes to one ‘of the happiest people you would ever meet’

Compton described how he had spoken to the model hours before he learned of her death.

“We are all beyond devastated,” Compton told the Irish Mirror.

“She was the life and soul and one of the happiest people you would ever meet. She had so much to live for. She was an amazing mom and a fantastic campaigner for autism. She did such good work.”

News of the mom of four’s death emerged Monday with heartbroken friends paying emotional tributes on social media.

She had only celebrated her younger sister’s 21st birthday last week.

Model and actress Vivienne Connolly said she was “devastated.”

“You were not only beautiful on the outside but inside too. Such a loss to everyone who ever had the pleasure to know you,” friend Tori Dempsey-Walsh said.

“Absolutely devastating. What a beauty inside and out. No matter how beautiful we knew you were it’s how you feel inside that matters,” friend Stephanie Whelan added.

“You were a very proud mammy and you children will grow up knowing how strong their mammy was and make you so proud. RIP beautiful. Shine bright like the diamond you were.”

Autism activist

The model had called for a greater understanding of people with autism.

Speaking in 2017, MacDonnell said how she felt alone when her son Harry was diagnosed with autism, which came shortly after she gave birth to baby Siena.

“I had just had a baby four days before that. There was a lot going on and when I got Harry’s diagnosis … I cried for days,” she told the Irish Independent.

“I hadn’t got a clue about autism. I’m learning more about it every day as I meet more kids and adults on the spectrum.”

In October 2018, she revealed how 2-year-old Siena also has autism.

“I’m only human so some days are difficult but I get there and some days I want to crawl into a ball and sleep for a year,” she said.

“I take each day as it comes and try my best. I work hard and I love my kids with every inch of me. They may have ASD but they are healthy and happy and very much loved.”

Autism Ireland CEO Samantha Judge said McDonnell was an “amazing mother” and a tireless campaigner for autism.

“Here at Autism Ireland, we are very shocked and saddened at the loss of Alli. Alli was an amazing mother, a beautiful woman, inside and out,” she said.

“She was a very strong voice for autism as a mother, and she was so supportive of her children and of the charity.

“She will be a great loss to us. Alli worked tirelessly to raise awareness of autism. She was a great friend and an amazing ambassador for Autism Ireland.

“We could call her and ask for her help at any time and she worked with us whenever we needed her.

“She was truly an inspirational person and we are all grieving a huge loss today.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.