Irina Shayk hangs out with ex Bradley Cooper amid Kanye West dating rumors

Irina Shayk and her ex Bradley Cooper were spotted together in New York City as dating rumors between the model and Kanye West heat up.

On Thursday, they were photographed getting into a car together both donning casual outfits and sunglasses.

Shayk, 35, and Cooper, 46, were in a relationship from 2015 to 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Lea, in March 2017.

The runway expert has previously spoken about how important a strong parenting relationship with Cooper is to her.

KANYE WEST SPOTTED IN FRANCE WITH MODEL IRINA SHAYK: REPORT

She called the "A Star Is Born" actor "the most amazing dad" during an interview with Elle magazine in March 2021.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," Shayk said. "When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

Shayk also admitted she prefers to keep her private life private. "My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private," she said. "It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away."

HOW IRINA SHAYK, KANYE WEST BECAME AN ITEM: REPORT

But the magazine cover star seems to be moving on with her love life. She was spotted in the French region of Provence with West in early June.

TMZ reported they were seen walking around on the property of a luxury boutique hotel with a group and by themselves. The pair was then snapped returning to the States on a private jet together.

The rapper just ended his seven-year marriage to Kim Kardashian in February. The reality TV megastar and the Yeezy fashion designer share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West is reportedly asking the court for joint legal and physical custody of his kids.