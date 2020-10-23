Ireland Baldwin covers breasts with 'I voted' stickers ahead of the 2020 presidential election

Ireland Baldwin voted in the 2020 presidential election and she wants her followers to do the same.

The model, 25, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared topless photos of herself using “I voted” stickers as pasties.

In a series of three photos, she posed in her backyard in front of her pool in nothing but khaki pants while her breasts were on full display.

“Voting is cool and so are disproportionate boobs,” Baldwin captioned the pictures.

HAILEY BIEBER ENDORSES BIDEN, DAD STEPHEN BALDWIN ENDORSES TRUMP IN 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The model has made it clear on her social media that she voted for Joe Biden and frequently criticizes President Trump.

In one post, she did an impression of Trump, 74, after the first presidential debate similar to her father, Alec Baldwin, who plays the president on “Saturday Night Live.”

Several members of the Baldwin family have been public about their voting plan ahead of the Nov. 3 election and are split on their views.

Most notably Hailey Baldwin endorsed Biden, 77, on the same day that her father, Stephen Baldwin, voiced his support for Trump.