Miss Universe 2023 will be hosted by Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and "The Real" host Jeannie Mai Jenkins are teaming up to host the 2023 Miss Universe competition.

Steve Harvey has taken on the hosting gig for the past few years. Now, the event will be streamed on The Roku Channel with the new hosts taking the lead.

Culpo was crowned Miss Universe in 2012 and has since worked as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, a reality star with the television series, "The Culpo Sisters," while also being a business owner and social media influencer.

OLIVIA CULPO SAYS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NFL STAR CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY IS ‘ROOTED IN GOD’

Jenkins is no stranger to hosting, with her show "The Real" and "America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation," which she also hosts. She has worked as a commentator in the past for both the Miss Universe and Miss USA competitions.

"This organization had such an impact on my life, and I’m so thankful for the experiences I had with my Miss Universe family," Culpo said per Variety. "I have so much respect for the continuous evolution of the Miss Universe Organization, including the new female ownership for the first time in the company’s history."

"I could not be more excited to be back with the Miss Universe Organization alongside all of the incredible women who are traveling to New Orleans from around the globe," Jenkins added. "I am so honored to be able to celebrate them and all the amazing changes the organization has been making over the past year to push women’s stories further worldwide."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018 and Zuri Hall "American Ninja Warrior" co-host and "Access Hollywood" corespondent will also be at the event as backstage commentators.

Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 from New Orleans.