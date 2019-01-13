Expand / Collapse search
Scandal
Published

Illinois rejects R. Kelly concert permit in light of sexual abuse allegations

Associated Press
Illinois officials say a concert in Springfield that was to be hosted by R. Kelly cannot take place in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribunethat the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly's Chicago studio this week.

R. Kelly ‘cult’ claims and past controversiesVideo

Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly ." He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago's Trump Tower. Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but found no evidence of wrongdoing.