R. Kelly’s estranged daughter breaks silence on ‘monster’ father: ‘I am well aware of who and what he is’

R. Kelly’s estranged daughter has broken her silence on her father following the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” which has focused new attention on the singer’s sexual misconduct allegations.

Joann Kelly, who also goes by the stage name Buku Abi, posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story Thursday. Her mother, Andrea Kelly, had three children with the “Ignition” singer. The two were married from 1996 to 2009.

"To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently," she wrote. "I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father's actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this."

Kelly said she and her siblings have not “seen or spoken” to their father in years. She said she does not have a relationship with her father.

"Unfortunately, for my own personal reasonings & for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life decisions and his last name, it has been years since my siblings and I have seen or have spoken to him," she wrote. "In regards to my mother [Andrea Lee], she for the same reasonings and more, has not seen or spoken to my father in years. My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life."

She continued that “rude comments about my family fabricating me, my siblings and our mothers ‘part’” is not helping her family or the victims who are afraid to come forward.

"The same monster you all confronting me about is my father," she wrote. "I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing.”

She said it took her three days to write her statement. She concluded her statement saying she apologized if her words didn’t “come out right.”

Following the airing of the series, R. Kelly has faced increased pressure from advocates who have protested outside of his Chicago studio and demanded that police investigate allegations against minors. R. Kelly has denied the allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.