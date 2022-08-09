Iggy Azalea takes to Twitter to announce that her career in music isn't over: 'I'm coming back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iggy Azalea is coming out of retirement. The singer took to Twitter on Monday to share that she was heading back into the music industry.

"A year ago I was willing to walk way from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted," the rapper tweeted. "But what I've learned is that even when I'm minding my business, y'all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can't have peace, neither can you. I'm coming back. Cry about it."

In 2021, Azalea released her latest album to date, "The End of an Era." At the time, Azalea told her fans that after the release of the album, she would "take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music."

IGGY AZALEA DEBUTS ‘LOLA’ ARTWORK, DELETES PREVIOUS INSTAGRAM POSTS

To date, the popular artist has released four studio albums. Her first, "The New Classic" was released in 2014 and featured popular songs like "Walk The Line," "Fancy," and "Black Widow." "Reclassified" came out in 2014 and featured collaborations with artists including Jennifer Hudson, Charli XCX, Ellie Goulding" and Rita Ora. In 2019, she released "In My Defense" and then "End of an Era" in 2021.

IGGY AZALEA SHOCKED OVER PRICEY GRILLED CHEESE: 'I'M REPORTING THIS CARD STOLEN'

Azalea has been nominated for four Grammy Awards in the best new artist, record of the year, best rap album and best pop duo/group performance categories. She is also mom to her baby Onyx with her ex Playboi Carti.

After sharing the news of her return, Azalea tweeted the next day, saying: "Im not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it's happening and there will be a budget." She also shared on Twitter that she will continue to release everything through her own label, Bad Dreams.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Even though there haven't been many details about the music that is coming from Azalea, she's made it clear that music will be released in the near future.