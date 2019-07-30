Expand / Collapse search
Iggy Azalea shocked over pricey grilled cheese: 'I’m reporting this card stolen'

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea had fans relating the most to a post on Twitter over the weekend in which she regretfully shared that she paid over $50 for a grilled cheese sandwich.

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was staying in Las Vegas when she told her more than eight million followers that she paid $54 for the popular American sandwich.

She continued to update fans about the outrageous bill, adding that she was charged an additional $10 for knives and forks.

“I’m not kidding I just got the bill and they charged me and extra 10.08 for knifes and forks which aren’t included free here.... So grilled cheese (that I can eat with my hands) is now 64.08! We love scammers,” her tweet read.

Azalea shared a snap of her eating the expensive everyday meal with the caption “I’m reporting this card stolen.”

She continued to joke, sharing a post of her packing the fork and knife in her suitcase, adding she got a free bucket of ice - with no ice.

“Can’t steal what I have a receipt for!” she said in a separate tweet responding to fans.

