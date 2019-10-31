Iggy Azalea debuts 'Lola' artwork, deletes previous Instagram posts

Iggy Azalea just unveiled the artwork for her new single, “Lola.”

In the artwork, the Australian rapper is seen donning a slick green dress while posing with rising pop singer Alice Chater, who is featured on the track.

The rapper captioned the picture with the date of the song's release: Nov. 18.

Azalea, 29, also cleared her Instagram of all previous posts.

The star made headlines this summer when she regretfully shared on Twitter that she paid over $50 for a grilled cheese sandwich.

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was staying in Las Vegas when she told her more than 8 million followers in July that she paid $54 for the popular American sandwich.

She continued to update fans about the outrageous bill, adding that she was charged an additional $10 for knives and forks.

“I’m not kidding I just got the bill and they charged me and extra 10.08 for knifes and forks which aren’t included free here.... So grilled cheese (that I can eat with my hands) is now 64.08! We love scammers,” her tweet read.