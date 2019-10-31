Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Iggy Azalea debuts 'Lola' artwork, deletes previous Instagram posts

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 31Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Oct. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Iggy Azalea just unveiled the artwork for her new single, “Lola.”

In the artwork, the Australian rapper is seen donning a slick green dress while posing with rising pop singer Alice Chater, who is featured on the track.

The rapper captioned the picture with the date of the song's release: Nov. 18.

IGGY AZALEA VOWS CHARGES AGAINST LEAKER OF TOPLESS PHOTOS: REPORTS

Azalea, 29, also cleared her Instagram of all previous posts.

The star made headlines this summer when she regretfully shared on Twitter that she paid over $50 for a grilled cheese sandwich.

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was staying in Las Vegas when she told her more than 8 million followers in July that she paid $54 for the popular American sandwich.

RAPPER IGGY AZALEA DEFENDS RACY, NUDE INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

She continued to update fans about the outrageous bill, adding that she was charged an additional $10 for knives and forks.

“I’m not kidding I just got the bill and they charged me and extra 10.08 for knifes and forks which aren’t included free here.... So grilled cheese (that I can eat with my hands) is now 64.08! We love scammers,” her tweet read.