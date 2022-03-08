Idina Menzel reacts to Ukrainian girl singing Frozen's 'Let It Go' from bomb shelter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A young girl from Ukraine warmed the hearts of people around the world, including "Frozen" actress Idina Menzel, when she belted out the movie's hit soundtrack "Let It Go" from a bomb shelter.

Menzel portrayed character Elsa, who sings the tune in the Disney film. On Monday, she reacted to the viral video of the young girl singing on Twitter.

"'We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel, 50, tweeted, along with blue and yellow heart emojis symbolizing the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In the video, the young girl stands on a chair in front of other children and adults in the bunker who are watching and filming in awe. Her name and age have not been released.

The video quickly went viral on social media. The one tweet that caught Menzel's attention was liked over 210,000 times and retweeted by more than 26,000 accounts.

Twitter users quickly reacted, with many hoping that one day the actress would have a chance to meet the young girl in person one day.

Michael McFaul, Barack Obama's former Ambassador to Moscow, who now teaches at Stanford University, also seemed delighted by the video and pointed out that she was singing the song in Russian.

"Awesome! (And please note, she is singing in Russian, only underscoring the horrors of Putin's war.)," McFaul tweeted.

"I’ve been in tears all day watching video footage on twitter with so many people suffering and dying at the hands of putin, but this is a blessing to watch this sweet innocent little darling girl sing. God bless you and thank you for giving everyone hope," another person reacted.

"I’m crying. This touched me so. May her joy of song and inner strength never dim," actress Tamara Torres tweeted.

In 2016, Menzel reflected on the iconic soundtrack and called "Frozen" "the gift that keeps on giving."

"I had no idea it would have the success that it has. The song is, people think you know, you'd get sick of a song like that, but you don't," the Tony winner told Fox News.

"When a song brings you that kind of success, but also connects you with an audience in such a profound way, when it really connects with young people, when it has a message like it has, I don't get tired of singing it. Usually there's some young person in front of me that's never seen me sing live and so I can sing it to them and keep it fresh. It’s introduced me to a whole new audience and it’s something I will always be grateful for."