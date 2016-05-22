Idina Menzel on 'Frozen' petition to give Elsa a girlfriend: 'I think it's great'

Idina Menzel is all about Elsa, no matter who she loves.

The "Frozen" star spoke to ET on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Las Vegas about the recent petition, #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, which is calling for the Disney princess to have a female love interest in the sequel. The petition has been gaining some traction on the internet through the LGBTQ community.

"I think it's great," she told ET on Sunday of the online campaign. "Disney's just gotta contend with that. I'll let them figure that out."

"No matter what," Menzel said, adding Elsa "changed my life."

