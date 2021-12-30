Ice Cube claims Chris Tucker turned down $10-12M for 'Friday' sequel due to 'religious reasons'

Ice Cube claimed his "Friday" co-star Chris Tucker turned down a $10-12 million paycheck to reprise his role in the sequel for a very specific reason.

The 1995 comedy about how the duo must come up with $200 they owe a local bully was a box office hit. It led to two sequels, 2000’s "Next Friday" and 2002's "Friday After Next." However, the rapper and actor, who also served as a producer on the films, said the comic didn’t return to play his character Smokey due to "religious reasons."

"We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons," the 55-year-old tweeted when someone asked on Wednesday whether Tucker, 50, "quit over money" reasons.

"He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore," the star added.

A rep for Tucker didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In November, Tucker reflected on his decision to step away from the franchise.

"Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn't do the second one was because of the weed," Tucker told All Urban Central. "Because I said, man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don't want everybody smoking weed — and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn't do it. Because I said, 'I don't wanna represent everybody smoking weed.'"

"And that's one of the reasons why I said 'Nah,’" Tucker continued. "I didn't wanna keep doing that character. It probably was good for me because it kept me moving to the next phase and next movies."

Tucker also noted that he "never thought about doing sequels" as another contributing factor.

"I always wanted to do a good job and keep moving to the next movie," he added.

However, it’s noted that Tucker appeared in three "Rush Hour" movies with co-star Jackie Chan.

Still, Tucker didn’t completely rule out the possibility of returning for a potential fourth "Friday" movie. When asked about the long-rumored follow-up, Tucker told the outlet that he would "definitely consider it."

"I always said — because I know my fans love the movies so much [and] they always bring it up — I said, well, if they come to me with a great script and a great idea, I'd definitely consider it," the star explained. "But it's been so long ago and that character became such a great character. I don't wanna mess it up."