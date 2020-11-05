Ice Cube groans over backlash he received for working with President Trump: 'Have a nice life'

Ice Cube is seemingly fed up with the backlash he continues to receive after confirming he worked with President Trump on a plan to help the Black community.

The rapper, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, sounded off on Twitter early Thursday while election anxiety is at an all-time high in the country as citizens still await voting results.

"Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and [N-word] are mad at me?" he tweeted.

He finished the tweet with, "Have a nice life."

Unfortunately for the hitmaker, the tweet only garnered more critical remarks from his followers. One person claimed his alleged work with the president to support the Black community isn't real.

"The problem is you actually thought you got Trump to agree to anything, when his base think people that look like you are the problem," wrote one person on the social media platform.

"Did he sign a contract or was it like the NWA deal back in the day?" another fan questioned, referencing his of N.W.A. days, with whom he recording songs like "F---tha Police."

"All money isn't good money. We can do it another way. We don't need the White man to bail us out. We just gotta come together as the entire black community and figure it out on our own," one person argued.

The hip-hop star's remark also prompted a reaction from U.S. House Democratic candidate Pam Keith, who was defeated by Rep. Brian Mast in the race for Florida's 18th Congressional District.

"No. We’re mad at you because everything you think you 'got,' was fairy dust," Keith reacted. "And in the attempt, you validated a racist monster and got him votes. You were used as a political prop to masterful effect. Trump doesn’t keep his promises to ANYONE! Most especially not us."

The controversy surrounding Ice Cube's discussions with the president began last month, when he confirmed that he worked with the Trump campaign on its "Platinum Plan" for Black Americans.

In a Twitter video, the artist praised the president’s "Platinum Plan" to invest $500 billion in Black communities. He said that Democrats “got every Black celebrity” on “their team,” so “they just figured tell Cube to shut the f--- up and vote.”

Fans immediately erupted with fury, taking the rapper's partnering with Trump as a public endorsement. He quickly shot down those accusations, however, and continued to during interviews in the weeks prior to the election.

Instead, Ice Cube claimed he was endorsing neither party, but was contacted by both.

"Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA," he said of his previously released "Contract with Black America" which called for reforms to close the opportunity gap in the country.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace he said he's “not playing politics with this.”

Wallace noted that President Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner met with Ice Cube for three hours.

“They listened, heard what I had to say ... and pumped up their plan and presented it to the people on September, I believe, 24,” the rapper told Wallace.

The rapper also faced backlash after Trump 2020 adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted, “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan…Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

The drama was a build up to the Halloween episode of “Saturday Night Live” in which the popular NBC sketch show mocked him during its cold open.

The episode opened with Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden reading a parody of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven” and featured appearances by Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton, Mikey Day’s Nate Silver, as well as Ice Cube and Lil Wayne, played by cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, respectively.

As Biden read from the story, he noted that the rappers are planning to vote for Trump before the camera panned to show them standing beside him wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats. The duo noted that they will cast a vote for Trump because, as wealthy celebrities, they’re worried about their taxes going up under a Biden presidency.

“f--- you SNL,” the real-life Ice Cube tweeted in response to the clip. “Trying to reduce me to greed.”

