'Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow stuns in bikini during 40th birthday desert celebration

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Brittany Snow is celebrating the big 4-0 with a private desert birthday bash alongside her closest friends.

The "Hunting Wives" actress reached the milestone age this week with an intimate getaway to a luxury desert rental. She treated her followers to a series of snapshots from the private celebration which she dubbed a "magical" escape alongside her inner circle.

Striking a pose against the outdoor patio, the movie star showcased her athletic figure in a textured, ribbed white bikini. The look was accessorized with a pair of oversized, mod-style white sunglasses with dark lenses. Holding her small, fluffy dog close, the birthday girl appeared relaxed and radiant while clutching a festive disco ball cup.

The festivities continued with a wardrobe shift that matched the desert's color palette. The "Pitch Perfect" alum modeled a pink ribbed-knit maxi dress with a sleeveless cut and kept her white-framed sunglasses on for the photo. Accessorizing with large gold earrings and a stack of bracelets, she posed against a pink wall that matched her outfit.

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Later that evening, the actress traded her daytime look for a vibrant turquoise silk gown to celebrate with her friends. She wore the floor-length dress while posing in a doorway, keeping her blonde hair in polished waves to complete the ensemble.

A final photograph from the collection showed a cozy interior living room, where the 40-year-old sat on a luxurious, plush green velvet sofa. The space was perfectly decorated for the milestone, featuring multiple gold, green, and white balloons. A large, floral-patterned heart-shaped balloon prominently declared "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" at the center of the frame.

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She appeared reflective, resting her hand to her chin in a thoughtful pose as her fluffy dog sat calmly at her side. The backdrop of the unique property was on full display, featuring an impressive gallery wall of diverse art and a stunning wooden spiral staircase under a pink-arched entry.

"The most magical birthday in the desert ✨So grateful to celebrate with my favorite people in a space that was truly perfect," the star captioned her collection of photos, which also included a sweet shout-out to the rental service: "Thank you to @airbnb."

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Beyond the birthday celebrations, the "Hunting Wives" star has been vocal about the journey that led to her current sense of calm. During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November, she got candid about the "chaos" of starting her career at just 3 years old.

"I think I was always a performative kid," she told Barrymore. "I always had goals to be like the director, the actor, the writer, and then my friends would come over, and they would be like the trees."

Despite her early success, the actress admitted that being a child star came with an intense internal pressure to be "perfect" as a way to manage the atmosphere at home.

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"I knew that problems somehow went away if I did really well, got the jobs, looked really pretty, did the thing," she shared. "And so I think that, that it trained me to think that that was what made me lovable. And so I think that that's how I had to like unlearn that I'm still lovable if I'm not perfect or doing all the right things."

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Touching on the "self-sabotage" she experienced in the public eye, she noted that she often took her struggles out on herself "behind closed doors." Now, entering a new decade, she is finally finding a sense of peace that only comes with life experience.

"It’s okay to finally love myself," she told Barrymore. "I'm not going to lose anything. I'm not going to be like harder on myself. Doesn't get me any better."

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