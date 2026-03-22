Reese Witherspoon turns 50, says her daily rule is simple: ‘Gotta laugh everyday you can’

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Reese Witherspoon turned 50 on Sunday, and rang in the big day with a carousel of highlights, noting that laughing every day is key.

The movie star pulled fun poses in each image for the Instagram carousel, captioning it: "Turning 50 today... just thought I would show you some highlights. Gotta laugh everyday you can."

In the cover image, Witherspoon wore a summer dress and was getting her hair fixed by a stylist, while posing with a goofy grin.

Another image showed Witherspoon looking gleeful as she held a colorful beverage in her hand.

The "Legally Blonde" star also posted a photo while in the dentist's chair, pretending to take a nap while reading a script, and a number of other photos featuring her pulling silly facial expressions.

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Her celebrity friends took to the comments to wish her a happy birthday.

Natalie Portman wrote: "Happy birthday to the greatest of all time! You're such an amazing and inspiring human. Wishing you the most beautiful year yet!"

Ali Larter said: "Happy birthday!!! Only getting better!" adding heart emojis.

Kerry Washington told her: "LOVE YOU SO MUCH," alongside a balloon, heart eyes, decorations and heart emoji.

Two days prior, Witherspoon reflected on turning 50, and lessons she learned, as well as when she turned 40, 30 and 20 years old.

"I turn 50 on Sunday, and I can't help but reflect on the years that shaped me into who I am today. Feeling grateful," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

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She continued, reflecting on her lessons from turning 40: "40, intentional, trying new things, embracing life fully."

"Turning 40 felt like my first deep exhale. I know who I am now – and I want I want. Producing, championing women's stories, and helping others find their voice lights me up. I still work hard, but now it's with purpose. I co-wrote my first novel, explored new projects, and pushed myself in ways I'd never done before," she wrote.

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For turning 30 she wrote: "Finding my voice, balancing motherhood, shaping my path."

Adding: "I was learning to trust myself more – figuring out how to be a mom while having a career. I started producing because I wanted to tell stories that mattered, stories about women that weren’t being told. Wild and Big Little Lies felt like turning points. I realized I could create my own opportunities instead of waiting for them."

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For turning 20, she said: "Ambitious, anxious, and my first taste of fame."

Witherspoon continued: "I was scared of everything, but I kept going. I threw myself into roles like Election and Cruel Intentions, and then I won an Oscar at 29 for Walk the Line. I was working nonstop, trying to figure out life, how to be a mom, and I had no idea what I was doing half the time. But I was learning, and discovering that I could handle more than I thought."