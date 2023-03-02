‘Hunger Games’ star Jena Malone opens up about alleged sexual assault while filming movie: ‘Traumatic event’

"Hunger Games" star Jena Malone spoke out about allegedly being sexually assaulted while filming the adventure movie.

Malone, 38, took to Instagram to share her traumatic experience after working on the final film of the franchise, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2."

"---trigger warning--- This photo was taken right after I wrapped up mocking Jay part two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set," Malone wrote.

"Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with," she said in part.

Malone continued to candidly open up about her healing journey after the life-changing events unfolded.

"A swirling mix of emotions I’m only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess."

She shared a photo of herself in the middle of an open field to go along with the lengthy Instagram caption.

"I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself," Malone added.

"It’s been hard to talk about the Hunger Games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt."

Malone portrayed Johanna Mason in "The Hunger Games" franchise, alongside her co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

The actress sent a message to anyone who went through a similar experience and offered a helping hand.

"lots of love to you survivors out there…the [healing] process is so slow and non linear. I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard," she closed out her social media post.

As Malone poured her heart out to fans in her post, she included how grateful she was for the opportunity to be a part of the 2015 movie despite the events that unfolded. She did not reveal the name of the person who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Malone further explained in the comment section that she believed "outing" someone, or revealing the person who allegedly sexually assaulted her, would be pointless amid cancel culture and that she doesn’t "fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair" her healing.

After she shared her story, Malone’s co-star Willow Shields reacted to her social media post.

"This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena."

Shields played Primrose Everdeen in the adventure movie, based on the book series by Suzanne Collins.

Malone additionally starred in the films "Stepmom" and "Pride and Prejudice."