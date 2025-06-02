Hugh Jackman’s rumored flame Sutton Foster stays silent after his ex's statement about 'betrayal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hugh Jackman’s rumored flame is staying silent after his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce.

On Sunday, the Broadway star appeared on the red carpet solo for the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards.

The 50-year-old smiled and posed for photographers at the glitzy event in New York City, where she avoided answering any questions about the actor. The "Younger" alum was nominated for "Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical," the New York Post reported.

According to the UK’s DailyMail, Foster made a beeline to the exit after posing for a series of photos. She appeared alongside actor Michael Urie at one point as she remained close to her publicist throughout the night, the outlet shared.

Fox News Digital reached out to Foster’s spokesperson for comment.

Foster’s appearance came days after Furness officially filed for divorce from Jackman in New York on Tuesday.

According to People, Furness' lawyer also submitted filings related to the duo's settlement, health care coverage and medical child support. The former couple tied the knot in 1996 when Jackman was 27 and Furness was 40.

They share two adopted children: Oscar and Ava.

Per the filing, the couple's divorce is uncontested and will only need a judge to sign off.

On Tuesday, Furness shared a statement with the Daily Mail and spoke out for the first time since filing, with an emotional comment.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said.

She said their separation was "a profound wound that cuts deep."

Furness continued, "However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

This painful process has forced Furness to find "knowledge and wisdom."

"Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom," she said.

Furness' big takeaway from her divorce is "that none of this is personal."

"We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful," Furness concluded.

Representatives for Jackman and Furness did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

During a Thursday appearance on the Australian radio show "Ben Fordham Live," Gus Warland, who said that he had been Jackman's best friend since they attended kindergarten together in 1973, was asked about the emotional statement that Furness released.

"The last couple of years have been difficult," Warland said.

"No one wants anyone to go through what they’ve been through, and, of course, they go through everything publicly because of the type of people and the fame that they have," he continued.

"One thing that I’ve been really strict on, or disciplined on — not just for me but a whole lot of other mates that love them both — is to let them do what they've had to do," Warland said.

The TV and radio personality shared that he had recently visited Jackman, who he refers to as "Jacko."

"I was over in New York with Jacko just last month, and he’s fine," Warland said. "He is going along well. He’s moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well."

"It's a long, long time that they were together, and they've got two beautiful kids together, so I just go to the kids and go, what can we do to make sure that they're going to get through this as well as possible."

Jackman and his former "Music Man" co-star Foster were seen holding hands together in January while going out to dinner in Los Angeles.

Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October after 10 years of marriage.

In September 2023, Jackman and Furness announced they were separating after 27 years together. The Australian actress and actor shared a joint statement with People at the time.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the statement, signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman," concluded.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.