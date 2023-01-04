Hugh Jackman pleads that Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' song doesn't get nominated for an Oscar in humorous video

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman banter continues.

The two actors have been joking back and forth with one another on social media for years, but even more heavily since the announcement that the two would be working together on the upcoming "Deadpool" movie in which Reynolds plays the titular role and Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine from the "X-Men" franchise.

In the newest social media video posted by Jackman on Wednesday, the actor begs that the song "Good Afternoon" from Reynolds' Christmas movie "Spirited" does not get nominated for an Oscar award.

"Good Afternoon" was one of 15 songs that was put out by the Academy that would be eligible for an Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) at this year's award ceremony.

"Hey everybody, it's 2023 and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible," Jackman began his Instagram video.

Jackman went on to talk about how much he and his whole family loved the "Spirited" movie, the cast and the "Good Morning" song that is potentially up for the Oscar Award, but he said that Reynolds winning the Oscar would make his life "insufferable" for the next year.

"However, I've just heard the Academy have shortlisted 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category," the actor said in the video. "Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable."

"It would — I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting ‘Wolverine’ and ‘Deadpool,’" Jackman added. "Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem."

"So, just to recap, love ‘Spirited,’ love Will, love Octavia, love the song 'Good Afternoon,' love Benj and Justin," Jackman said at the end of the video. "But please, please, from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please."

Reynolds also posted the video to his own Instagram feed.

"I know it's still early but Good Afternoon to you, Mr. Jackman," Reynolds captioned the video.

Just before Christmas, Jackman posted a video of himself and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, dancing in a video that featured a life-size cutout of Reynolds from the "Spirited" movie.

In September 2022, the two revealed in a Twitter video that they would be working on "Deadpool 3" together.