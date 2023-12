Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fans have found famous British actor Hugh Grant to be a Hollywood heartthrob for decades, thanks to his roles in romantic comedies including "Notting Hill," "Bridget Jones’s Diary" and "Love Actually."

Lately, the 63-year-old has been highlighted for his snarky and "grumpy" comments about the characters he’s portrayed in movies.

While he reflected on his rom-com days with "Music and Lyrics" co-star Drew Barrymore, the two candidly revisited Grant’s "Hugh-aissance" days, and he explained what happened to the heartthrob fans grew to love.

HUGH GRANT 'SLIGHTLY HATES' MAKING MOVIES BUT ‘I HAVE LOTS OF CHILDREN AND NEED MONEY’

"I got too old and fat and ugly to do romantic comedies, obviously," Grant quipped on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I got offered more interesting things."

"I got a bit better," he explained. "I got a little less bad after I had children, got married, got happier."

During his interview with Barrymore, she called Grant’s new role a "Hugh-mpa," as he plays an Oompa Loompa – a fictional group of tiny elf-life creatures who have an orange appearance and green hair – in the upcoming "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" prequel, "Wonka."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Barrymore asked Grant if playing the Oompa Loompa was "the most true" to his character and what he brought to his role.

"I didn’t bring much. I just brought … grumpiness … curmudgeonly … I based him on an angry little Scotsman I once knew … no one liked him much … he was a bit lonely … but bossy," Grant added.

Barrymore continued to ask Grant what in his personal life he still wanted to accomplish.

"I’ve done my personal life," he replied. "I’m very happily married, great girl, lovely children … done, finished, cooked."

HUGH GRANT ADMITS HE WAS ‘JUST PLAIN WRONG’ ABOUT NOT WANTING FAMILY EARLIER IN LIFE

Grant stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Keegan Michael-Key and more in the lavish big-screen musical.

The actor previously made similar comments that he didn’t consider his experience filming "Wonka" to be very sweet.

"It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," Grant reportedly said in a press conference, according to Metro. "I made a big fuss about it. … I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."

He reportedly also jokingly confessed that he had to make some sacrifices when signing up for the role to provide for his family.

"I slightly hate [making films], but I have lots of children and need money."

Grant has five children in total, including Tabitha, 12, and Felix, 9, with his ex, Tinglan Hong. He also shares three children, ages 11, 6 and 5, with his wife, Anna Eberstein.

"Wonka" director Paul King shared why he cast Grant as an Oompa Loompa in the film.

"They’re so biting and satirical and funny, but they’ve got a real kind of edge to them … and they take an enormous delight in these children’s demise," King told the Associated Press. "I had this vision of Hugh Grant, you know, this high with orange skin and green hair. And once you have that picture come into your mind, you have to try and get it out there."

HUGH GRANT REVEALS HE HATED FILMING HIS ICONIC 'LOVE ACTUALLY' DANCE SCENE: 'EXCRUCIATING'

Grant has previously confessed other roles he despised, such as his dancing scene in "Love Actually."

During a special appearance to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, Grant admitted he disliked participating in the dance montage in the beloved holiday movie.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Well, I'll hate doing that," he recalled during an ABC News interview in 2022. "I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."

He called the popular movie scene at the time a "contractual guillotine."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm out of rhythm, by the way, especially at the beginning when I wiggle my a--," he pointed out.

Since his rom-com days, Grant has acted in several action-packed films and drama series such as "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and "The Undoing," for which he received an Emmy nomination.