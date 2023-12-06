Expand / Collapse search
Movies

Hugh Grant 'slightly hates' making movies but ‘I have lots of children and need money’

Grant reportedly said playing an Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka' was 'very uncomfortable'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Hugh Grant doesn’t consider his experience filming "Wonka" to be sweet.

In the upcoming "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" prequel, Grant portrays an Oompa Loompa – a fictional group of tiny elf-life creatures who have an orange appearance and green hair - and he claimed he "hated" the transformation.

"It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," Grant, 63, reportedly said in a press conference, according to Metro. "I made a big fuss about it… I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."

HUGH GRANT ADMITS HE WAS ‘JUST PLAIN WRONG’ ABOUT NOT WANTING FAMILY EARLIER IN LIFE

hugh grant as oompa loompa

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant blasted his latest role as an Oompa Loompa in the upcoming "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" prequel, "Wonka." (Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube)

Grant stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Keegan Michael-Key and more in the lavish big-screen musical. 

Hugh Grant, Timothee Chalamet

Grant stars alongside Timothée Chalamet and more in the lavish big-screen musical, "Wonka." (Getty Images)

He reportedly also jokingly confessed that he had to make some sacrifices when signing up for the role to provide for his family. 

"I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money."

A rep for Hugh Grant did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

HUGH GRANT REVEALS HE HATED FILMING HIS ICONIC 'LOVE ACTUALLY' DANCE SCENE: 'EXCRUCIATING'

Grant has five children in total – Tabitha, 12, and Felix, 9 – with his ex, Tinglan Hong. He also shares three children, ages 11, 6, and 5, with his wife, Anna Eberstein.

Hugh Grant with wife anna

Grant shares three children, ages 11, 6, and 5, with his wife, Anna Eberstein. (Getty Images)

The "Love, Actually" star added that the movie effects were out of the ordinary for him and it impacted his acting in the Paul King film. 

"And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator," Grant reportedly said. He also noted that he wasn’t too satisfied with the dancing portion of the film either. 

Wonka scene

Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet in a scene for the film "Wonka." (Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube)

"It should be fun, but that was done by the animator," Grant said. "It’s very confusing, with CGI now, you can’t tell what’s going on.’"

Grant and King previously worked together on films like "Paddington 2." 

Hugh Grant, Paul King, Timothee Chalamet

Posing on the red carpet for the premiere of "Wonka" are, from left, Hugh Grant, British film director Paul King and Timothee Chalamet. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the director explained why he cast Grant as an Oompa Loompa in "Wonka."

"They’re so biting and satirical and funny, but they’ve got a real kind of edge to them… and they take an enormous delight in these children’s demise," King told The Associated Press. "I had this vision of Hugh Grant, you know, this high with orange skin and green hair. And once you have that picture come into your mind, you have to try and get it out there."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital.

