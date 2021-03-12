Hugh Grant reveals why he cheated on Elizabeth Hurley: 'I was not in a good frame of mind'

Hugh Grant infamously cheated on his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley with an alleged sex worker named Divine Brown in 1995 and now the actor is explaining why.

The 60-year-old star appeared on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast Thursday and discussed why he was arrested with Brown (real name Stella Marie Thompson) after police found them in a car parked near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Grant claims that the Hollywood debut of his film "Nine Months" contributed to the poor decision.

"I was about to launch my first Hollywood film – my timing was impeccable. My problem was – that was my first Hollywood film and I’d just been to see it," he recalled.

'THE UNDOING' STAR HUGH GRANT SAYS PLAYING CHARMING CHARACTERS ARE 'BEHIND ME'

Grant described how he felt his acting was inferior in the film which caused him to doubt himself.

"The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind," he said.

The romantic comedy also starred Julianne Moore and Robin Williams.

"I had a Ken Russell kind of lunch – and one thing led to another. I just was disappointed in myself. I don't know what was going on. It was called 'Nine Months,'" Grant added.

ELIZABETH HURLEY STILLS TALKS TO EX HUGH GRANT: ‘HE’S MY GO-TO’

At the time, Grant reportedly paid Brown $60 to perform oral sex on him in a car. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and attend an AIDS education program.

Brown was sentenced to 180 days in prison for performing the lewd act and breaking her probation. She later went on to make $1 million from publicity from the scandal, reports say.

Grant said in a statement at the time, "Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Undoing" star and Hurley continued to date until 2000. They remain close friends. Grant is even godfather to Hurley's 18-year-son Damian.