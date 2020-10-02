Elizabeth Hurley stills talks to ex Hugh Grant: ‘He’s my go-to’

Elizabeth Hurley’s split from Hugh Grant is still amicable all these years later.

The longtime supermodel and actress said as much on Thursday during an appearance on People (the TV Show!) where she opened up about the fact she still leans on Grant despite their breakup in 2000 after 13 years together.

"The last time I spoke to Hugh would be this morning," Hurley, 55, revealed, adding that she still speaks to Grant "quite a lot."

"I was asking him his advice on a script I just received,” added Hurley. “I still go to him for advice on scripts, even though he’s very happily married with five children and I’m very happy in my own life, there’s still certain bits we crossover with very well.”

Hurley and Grant split after he had an affair with a prostitute in 1995 while he was still dating Hurley. She remained alongside Grant until they broke up for good five years later.

All of that seems to be water under the bridge now as Hurley doubled down on her longstanding relationship with Grant.

“He’s still my go-to person," she told the program.

On Thursday, Hurley also issued a birthday tribute to Grant, who is a Godfather to Hurley’s model son Damien, whom she shares with the late film financier and philanthropist Steve Bing.

"Happy 60th Birthday to the glorious Hugh Grant," Hurley wrote alongside a video of the British actor dancing in a scene from the holiday comedy, “Love Actually.”

Grant told People magazine in 2018 that he was an “idiot” for stepping out on Hurley.

I didn’t try to say, 'I’ve got this psychological problem.' I just said, 'I did it'" he lamented at the time, adding that in subsequent years he and Hurley became “like brother and sister.”

"I think it’s partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding."