Howard Stern reveals Mia Farrow ended his feud with Rosie O'Donnell, how cancer scare changed his life

Howard Stern revealed the celebrity that helped him and Rosie O’Donnell end their long-standing feud as well as how a cancer scare changed his whole public persona.

Stern and O’Donnell’s relationship was beyond rocky after the radio host frequently badmouthed her talk show several years ago. Things escalated when a Stern fan prank called O’Donnell on her show to call her a “fat pig.” In addition, fans raided O’Donnell’s garbage to give Stern material to make fun of her.

However, since that time the two have mended fences and consider each other friends. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stern revealed that Mia Farrow is the one responsible for helping them end their feud.

The outlet reports that Farrow believed O’Donnell and Stern were the only two people in Hollywood willing to admonish her ex, Woody Allen, over her claims of abuse.

“She said to him, 'Stop being such an a--hole. You and Rosie have more in common than you think,’” O’Donnell told the outlet. “And really we do.”

Stern noted that he regrets the years he spent at odds with the former “The View” co-host.

“I remember thinking, ‘How could I have missed out in my life on someone so special because of some dumb posturing on the radio?’”

Stern is no stranger to regrets in his career. In his new book “Howard Stern Comes Again” the 65-year-old radio host explains that a cancer scare forced him to completely reevaluate his life and public persona.

Stern revealed to THR that he missed a show in 2017 to go into surgery for a growth on his kidney that doctors believed to be cancerous.

"And now all I'm thinking is, 'I'm going to die,' " he recalled, discussing the health scare for the first time publicly. "And I'm scared s---less."

Fortunately for Stern fans, the growth was just a cyst and was easily removed through surgery. However, after facing his mortality for the first time, Stern said he looked back at things like his tiff with O’Donnell and cringed.

“I was so completely f---ed up back then," he told the outlet. "I didn't know what was up and what was down, and there was no room for anybody else on the planet."

