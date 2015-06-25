Howard Stern announces he's leaving 'America's Got Talent'

Could Howard Stern be leaving "America's Got Talent?" According to him, yes.

Stern revealed on his radio show Wednesday that he would be leaving the NBC competition show after the current season, which wraps at the end of the summer. "I told them, this is my last season," he said. "I am going through my own career evaluation right now. I'm just too f---ing busy."

Stern has been a judge on "America's Got Talent" for four seasons, and previously said that he "really did struggle" when deciding to return to the show in 2013.

Who could possibly replace him, you ask? Stern already has his own suggestion, and one who has some pretty well-known experience in judging talent: Simon Cowell.