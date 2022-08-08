How old was Hilary Duff in 'Lizzie McGuire? Inside the Disney star's rise to fame and life after child stardom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilary Duff started off her career as an actress and musician on Disney Channel. Her biggest role on the network was playing Lizzie McGuire in the popular television show with the same name.

"Lizzie McGuire" ran for two seasons on Disney from 2001 to 2004. When the show premiered in 2001, Duff was just 13 years old.

"I was too young to do a character dive on Lizzie. I think I was just playing myself. And I really related to that girl. She was me, and I was her, and that was that," she told Bustle this year about playing the role at such a young age.

The show also had a spinoff movie in 2003 called "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" which is where one of Duff's most popular songs to this day was first heard. The song "What Dreams Are Made Of" comes from the 2003 movie.

There was talk about bringing the show back years after its end. In 2019, Disney+ announced that there was going to be a spinoff "Lizzie McGuire" series starring Duff and the rest of the original cast, but in December 2020, Duff revealed that the show wasn't every going to see the light of day even though there were two episodes recorded.

Duff announced the news of the show's cancellation on her Instagram.

"I've been honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on so many, including myself," she wrote. "To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

Duff continued to hint at why the reboot wasn't working.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," she explained.

What shows and movies is Hilary Duff In?

At the beginning of her career Duff was in the movies "Human Nature," "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2."

Duff's mother, Susan Duff, is a film producer and produced "A Cinderella Story," "The Perfect Man" and "Material Girls," three movies Duff starred in at the beginning of her career.

Duff was also in the movies "War, Inc," "Stay Cool," "What Goes Up," "According to Greta," "Bloodworth," "She Wants Me," "Flock of Dudes," "Meet Your Tooth Fairy" and "The Haunting of Sharon Tate."

Duff continued to work in television after "Lizzie McGuire" too. She was a reoccurring character on the television show "Gossip Girl" in 2009, starred in "Younger" from 2015 to 2021 and now is on the television show "How I Met Your Father" which is going on its second season.

Duff also released music throughout the time she was acting. Some of her most popular songs are "What Dreams Are Made Of" from "The Lizzie McGuire Move," "So Yesterday," "Fly," "Reach Out," "Stranger," "Tattoo" and "Come Clean."

Who is Hilary Duff's twin sister?

Duff does not have a twin sister, but she does have an older sister named Haylie Duff who is an actress, singer and television host. She played a small role in "Lizzie McGuire."

She also was in the 2006 movie "Material Girls" that her mother produced and sister was also in. Haylie also hosted a reality show in 2008 called "Legally Blonde the Musical: The Search for Elle Woods."

Did Hilary Duff get married?

Duff was married to Mike Comrie from 2010 until 2016. They welcomed a son, Luca Cruz, in 2012.

Duff married her current husband Matthew Koma in 2019. They met while they were collaborating on her 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out." In December 2019, they had a small wedding in their backyard in Los Angeles, California.

Duff and Koma have two daughters together. Their first, Banks Violet Bair, was born in October 2018 and their second, Mae James Bair, was born in March 2021.

Before her marriages, Duff was in relationships with fellow teen star Aaron Carter and musician Joel Madden.