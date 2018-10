The wedding is back on for reality star Kristin Cavallari and her Chicago Bears fiance Jay Cutler. Find out more in today's daily 411 links.

GOSSIP CENTER: The Wedding Is Back on for Kristin and Jay

YOUR TANGO: Enjoy Being Single This Holiday Season

CELEBUZZ: Are They or Aren't They -- Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper

JUST JARED: Rihanna's Shows Off New Look

Click here for more Kristin photos from X17 Online.