'Home Alone' star Devin Ratray's argument with girlfriend leads to cops being called: report

A star of the original "Home Alone," Devin Ratray, reportedly got into a huge argument with his significant other that led to the police being called.

The actor is best known for his role in the John Hughes classic Christmas movie as Buzz, the older brother to Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister who seems to enjoy tormenting him at every possible turn. Buzz was also featured in the 1992 sequel and had a cameo in the Disney+ reboot "Home Sweet Home Alone."

According to TMZ, Ratray had a spat with his girlfriend at a Hyatt hotel near downtown Oklahoma City earlier this week. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that they were called to the scene to respond to an alleged domestic dispute.

Representatives for Ratray did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, a rep told the outlet that the argument was 100% verbal and that there was absolutely no physical fighting that took place. However, the argument got so nasty that the duo ultimately broke up because of it. After deciding to go their separate ways, things settled down between them and cops reportedly left without any arrest taking place.

His girlfriend reportedly got her own room at the hotel and that was the end of it.

While the moment was likely a low one for the actor, he’s got his sights set on the future. Recently, he spoke with People and revealed that the original cast of "Home Alone" is working on a reunion special online.

Unfortunately, he noted that the talks do not include perhaps the franchise’s most famous names, Culkin, his brother Kieran Culkin, who currently stars on "Succession," and their on-screen mom, Catherine O’Hara.

"This film has become legacy and has affected families now for more than one generation," he told the outlet of the film’s enduring popularity.

"Parents are showing children, children are showing grandchildren something that I was a part of," he added. "I don't know what life has been like without ‘Home Alone,’ since I just turned 13. I've come to realize that this movie, it's bigger than me. It's bigger than any actor's ego. It has become part of indelible imprints in family — in their consciousness."