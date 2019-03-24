Hollywood reacts to release of Mueller probe findings

Several celebrities made their voices heard on Sunday about the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 election.

"Did not imagine a world where they were able to indict Aunt Becky before Donald Trump," actor and comedian Billy Eichner tweeted after Attorney General William Barr revealed the investigation "did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated" with Russians.

Lori Loughlin, the actress who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom "Full House," was indicted earlier this month after federal investigators claimed she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team — when neither girl was a rower.

He later followed up with: "Trump is garbage. Anyone else 2020. ... There's MY report. You're welcome."

Alyssa Milano, a vocal critic of Trump, questioned why Mueller's report has not yet been released in full, tweeting that "if the report fully exonerated [Trump] or his family, he'd have it all out in seconds. Wouldn't he?"

"If William Barr summarized Romeo and Juliet, he’d probably say that Romeo murdered Juliet’s cousin, was banished for it, and is now dead. Let’s wait to hear the full story," actor and activist George Takei tweeted.

Rosie O'Donnell, who wrote a poem in February about how the president was "going down," tweeted that Barr's four-page summary of the investigation "is irrelevant" and called for the Justice Department to release the full report.

Actor John Cusack, who starred in "Say Anything!" and "High Fidelity" among other movies, shared O'Donnell's sentiments — calling for the special counsel's report to be released immediately.

Barr on Sunday released a four-page letter he said included his "principal conclusions" of the Mueller investigation. Trump said it was "an illegal takedown that failed," and tweeted: "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"