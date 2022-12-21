Holly Madison’s ‘Playboy Murders’ investigates ‘horrible’ true crime cases: ‘Could really happen to anyone’

Holly Madison is hopping down the rabbit hole to look at the slayings that rocked Hugh Hefner’s empire.

On Jan. 23, the former Playboy bunny is kicking off a new true crime docuseries on Investigation Discovery (ID) titled "The Playboy Murders," which investigates the tragedies associated with the iconic magazine brand. The first episode will look at the case of model Jasmine Fiore, whose life was cut short in 2009 allegedly by her husband, former reality TV star Ryan Jenkins. Following her gruesome death, the 32-year-old went on the run and took his life.

Some of the stories the show will look at include the case of Playboy centerfold Stacy Arthur and a fan’s fatal obsession, former Playboy bunny Carole Gold, who was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and conspiracy, as well as former Playboy cyber girl Christina Carlin-Kraft and her horrifying fate.

Madison, 42, serves as executive producer.

"There was something about the Playboy brand that had a little bit of a mystique to it," the mother of two is heard saying in a new trailer. "These horrible things could really happen to anyone. These were real people with real families. When you pose nude, a lot of people seem to think it grants some sort of ownership to you."

This is not the first time Madison has spoken out about Playboy’s "dark side."

Back in 2016, Madison wrote a memoir titled "Down the Rabbit Hole," where she alleged years of verbal and emotional abuse during her time at the Playboy Mansion. At the time, Madison told Fox News Digital there were "many moments" when she realized the mansion was not for her.

"… Throughout the seven years I was with Hef I always tried to be the best girlfriend I could, and only focused on his positive features," she said. "I blamed any unhappiness or problems I had on the other girls. When the other girls were no longer a part of the picture, I couldn’t make excuses anymore."

Then in late 2021, she described her "traumatic" first sexual encounter with Hefner in the podcast "Power: Hugh Hefner." The pair dated from 2001 until 2008.

Then in early 2022, she sat down for A&E’s "The Secrets of Playboy" and explained why she felt the mansion was "cult-like"

The late magazine mogul's son, Cooper Hefner, spoke out on Twitter ahead of the show’s premiere.

"Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar," the 31-year-old tweeted. "However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."

In response to the docuseries, a spokesperson for Playboy issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy," the statement began. "We trust and validate these women and their stories, and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount."

"The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences," it added. "We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today.

"As an organization with a more than 80% female workforce, we are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities."

In 1953, a time when states could legally ban contraceptives, and the word "pregnant" was not allowed on "I Love Lucy," Hefner published the first issue of Playboy, featuring naked photos of Marilyn Monroe and an editorial promise of "humor, sophistication and spice." Within a year, circulation neared 200,000. Within five years, it had topped 1 million.

By the 1970s, Playboy magazine had more than 7 million readers and had inspired raunchier variations, such as Penthouse and Hustler. It would be competition and the internet that eventually reduced circulation to less than 3 million by the 21st century.

Hefner passed away in 2017 at age 91.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.