Hillary Clinton says impeachment inquiry became 'unavoidable' in light of Ukraine call: Trump tried to 'extort'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton argued on Wednesday that Congress would have engaged in a "dereliction of duty" if it didn't pursue impeachment after details surfaced surrounding President Trump's July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine.

"I think it became absolutely unavoidable when the summary of the phone call came out, plus the whistleblower compliant," Clinton said during an appearance in "The View."

She indicated that while Trump's other actions were debatable as impeachable, the Ukraine call was more clearly a problem.

"This was in the pursuit of his official duties as president of the United States and that phone call very clearly indicates an effort to not only pressure but in effect extort the president of Ukraine over much-necessary military assistance that had already been passed by the Congress," Clinton said.

Her comments follow the release of a rough transcript of the call that Democrats say shows troubling statements by Trump as the United States considered foreign aid for Ukraine.

The transcript showed no explicit quid pro quo for an investigation in former Vice President Joe Biden, although Trump did speak to the Ukrainian president about probing the 2020 front-runner.

Clinton appeared on "The View" with her daughter, Chelsea, to promote their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women."