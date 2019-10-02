Tomi Lahren: CA Democrats ignoring homeless 'epidemic' in favor of Trump impeachment push

California Democrats are completely ignoring the state's homeless crisis in favor of the Trump impeachment inquiry, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," Lahren said that state officials pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency are right to do so, but she's not so sure they're listening.

"We don't have a homeless problem in California; we have a homeless epidemic and anyone who lives here can see that very clearly," Lahren said.

JOE, HUNTER BIDEN SEEN GOLFING WITH UKRAINE GAS COMPANY EXEC BACK IN 2014, PHOTO SHOWS

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Councilman Joe Buscaino drafted a proposal urging Newsom to declare the state of emergency, which could redirect state and federal funds generally reserved for natural disasters like wildfires and earthquakes. It would also suspend some legal red tape that has halted affordable housing and shelter projects.

“Homelessness has ballooned into a crisis of seismic proportions outside of the control of the City of Los Angeles and the cities of the State of California,” wrote Buscaino. “The plight of individuals living on the streets jeopardizes the public health and safety of those individuals and imperils the broader citizenry of the State of California.”

Newsom said in a recent statement that “homelessness is a national emergency that demands more than just words, it demands action."

In June he signed off on a $214.8 billion dollar budget, allocating $2.4 billion to address the state's housing and homelessness crisis.

However, a report to local lawmakers earlier in the year revealed that Los Angeles alone saw a 16 percent increase in its homeless population over the last year — a blow to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials working to combat the crisis.

"Throwing money at the problem does not solve the problem. We spent, in Los Angeles alone, $619 million dollars on the homeless epidemic last year. And, that's gotten us nowhere," said Lahren. "Obviously, this is mismanagement of funds. This is failed leadership. And people think by just throwing money at the problem, it will solve the problem. But, it won't."

"I have been really taking inventory of our leaders and those representatives in these districts," she said. "And, I've been looking at their tweets. They tweet about 10 to 15 times a day."

Lahren cited specific Twitter accounts including those of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Karen Bass, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

"Overwhelmingly, it's been about what? About Trump's impeachment!" she exclaimed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Shout out to all of the millennials for staying woke and supporting me all this time I've been warning Congress about Trump and why we needed to impeach him. Remember what I've always said: If you fight, you can win," Rep. Waters tweeted last Friday.

Lahren said Waters and her colleagues are doing a "disservice" to their constituents.

"Not a single word about something that's happening right here...Something that they should really be coming back to their districts and their state to take inventory of," she said. "And yet, they're on tweeting about how much they hate Donald Trump!"