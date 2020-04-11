Hilary Heath, horror film actress and producer, dead at 74 from coronavirus complications

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hilary Heath, a former horror film star and producer, has died from complications related to coronavirus. She was 74.

Heath's death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams, in a touching tribute he wrote on Facebook.

"We lost my wonderful Godmother Hilary Heath to Covid-19 last week. Hilary had many careers, starting out as a screen and stage actress in the 1960s and 1970s, and then re-inventing herself as a producer in the 1990s, making films like Nil by Mouth (Gary Oldman) and An Awfully Big Adventure (Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman)," Williams wrote on Wednesday.

The British actress' godson highlighted her accomplishments, which involved a transition from the entertainment industry to become an addiction counselor.

In her mid-60s, Heath graduated with a master's degree from Oxford in psychology. From there, she went on to help those suffering from addiction, with a specialty in cognitive behavioral therapy, Williams said.

A part of her counseling work involved traveling "all over the world" to work in clinics, most of the time for free, he said. Williams credited Heath's commitment to helping "very deprived and distressed individuals" -- a career move she regarded as her "most valuable work," he added.

"She was a force of nature, and I can't bear that she is no longer with us," the post concluded.

Heath was born in Liverpool, England as Hilary Dwyer. Among her several television and film credits, Heath is best known for her role as Isabella Linton in the 1970 film "Wuthering Heights."

She also appeared in the films "The File of the Golden Goose" and "The Oblong Box" in 1969.

Her other movie credits include roles in "Witchfinder General" and "Cry of the Banshee." She also appeared in a number of television shows in the late 1960s, including "Canterbury Tales," "Special Branch" and "Two Gentleman Sharing."

Heath was formerly married to talent agent Duncan Heath. The former couple launched the agency Duncan Heath Associates, which was sold in 1984, according to Deadline.

She is survived by Duncan and their two children, Laura and Daniel Heath.