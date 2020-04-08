Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Thomas L. Miller, 'Full House,' 'Happy Days' and Broadway producer, dead at 79

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Thomas L. Miller, prolific Hollywood and Broadway producer, has died at the age of 79.

Miller died in Salisbury, Conn., on Sunday from complications of heart disease, a spokeswoman for Miller’s family said on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press and other outlets.

Miller is best known for working as a producer on the hit sitcoms "Family Matters," "Laverne & Shirley," "Happy Days," "Full House" and more, according to IMDb.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also co-founded several TV production companies including one with Robert L. Boyett.

Thomas L. Miller has died at the age of 79. (Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank via AP)

Thomas L. Miller has died at the age of 79. (Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank via AP)

In 2008, Miller turned to Broadway, producing the musical comedy "13" and later several other productions, including "Company" and "Mrs. Doubtfire," which were both set to open shortly after Broadway closed its doors due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

COMEDIAN VIC HENLEY DEAD AT 57, CELEBS PAY TRIBUTE: 'WARM SPECIAL FUNNY MAN'

Miller won a Tony in 2011 for his work producing "War Horse," and was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 for outstanding children's program for "Fuller House," the follow up to his hit "Full House."

The cast of 'Full House,' one of Thomas L. Miller's biggest hit TV shows.

The cast of 'Full House,' one of Thomas L. Miller's biggest hit TV shows. (Getty)

Throughout his career, Miller worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Billy Wilder and Garry Marshall, brother of "Laverne & Shirley" star Penny Marshall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller also dabbled in film production, as well, contributing to projects such as 1978's "Foul Play" and 1982's "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

The Associated Press contributed to this report