Thomas L. Miller, 'Full House,' 'Happy Days' and Broadway producer, dead at 79

Thomas L. Miller, prolific Hollywood and Broadway producer, has died at the age of 79.

Miller died in Salisbury, Conn., on Sunday from complications of heart disease, a spokeswoman for Miller’s family said on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press and other outlets.

Miller is best known for working as a producer on the hit sitcoms "Family Matters," "Laverne & Shirley," "Happy Days," "Full House" and more, according to IMDb.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also co-founded several TV production companies including one with Robert L. Boyett.

In 2008, Miller turned to Broadway, producing the musical comedy "13" and later several other productions, including "Company" and "Mrs. Doubtfire," which were both set to open shortly after Broadway closed its doors due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Miller won a Tony in 2011 for his work producing "War Horse," and was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 for outstanding children's program for "Fuller House," the follow up to his hit "Full House."

Throughout his career, Miller worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Billy Wilder and Garry Marshall, brother of "Laverne & Shirley" star Penny Marshall.

Miller also dabbled in film production, as well, contributing to projects such as 1978's "Foul Play" and 1982's "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

The Associated Press contributed to this report