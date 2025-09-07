Sabrina Carpenter, Jessica Simpson, Megan Moroney heat up VMAs red carpet in sheer gowns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sabrina Carpenter gave fans a "taste" of what's to come at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday.

The "Tears" singer wore a sheer crimson red custom Valentino gown with a furry pink stole draped across her arms as she walked the red carpet in New York City.

Carpenter, 26, kicked off the VMAs carpet alongside Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson and Megan Moroney, before heading backstage to prep for her electric performance, just days after releasing her seventh studio album, "Man's Best Friend."

MORGAN WALLEN, JELLY ROLL HELP COUNTRY MUSIC EARN LONG-OVERDUE RECOGNITION AT VMAS

Jessica Simpson, who's set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday, made a rare red carpet appearance wearing a sheer black corset with swatches of black tulle covering her body.

SABRINA CARPENTER CALLS OUT CRITICS OF SUGGESTIVE ALBUM COVER AS HYPOCRITES

Megan Moroney rocked a Saulee halter top adorned with strands of rhinestones, and completed her look with a long white maxi skirt which included a thigh-baring slit. Before the telecast, Moroney took home the first Best Country VMA in MTV's history.

Presenter Paris Hilton wore a black leather The Blonds ensemble featuring flame appliques fashioned into a mini dress.

Ariana Grande opted for a strapless black-and-pink polka dot, custom Fendi gown complete with Swarovski jewelry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nicky Hilton opted for an ethereal baby blue number from the designers as she walked the carpet with her sister.