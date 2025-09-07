Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter, Jessica Simpson, Megan Moroney heat up VMAs red carpet in sheer gowns

Country star Megan Moroney takes home first Best Country VMA in MTV history

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sabrina Carpenter gave fans a "taste" of what's to come at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday.

The "Tears" singer wore a sheer crimson red custom Valentino gown with a furry pink stole draped across her arms as she walked the red carpet in New York City.

Carpenter, 26, kicked off the VMAs carpet alongside Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson and Megan Moroney, before heading backstage to prep for her electric performance, just days after releasing her seventh studio album, "Man's Best Friend."

MORGAN WALLEN, JELLY ROLL HELP COUNTRY MUSIC EARN LONG-OVERDUE RECOGNITION AT VMAS

Sabrina Carpenter wears sheer red dress, Jessica Simpson sports see-through black gown, Megan Moroney rocks a sparkling crop top.

Sabrina Carpenter, Jessica Simpson and Megan Moroney turn heads at the MTV VMAs. (Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson, who's set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday, made a rare red carpet appearance wearing a sheer black corset with swatches of black tulle covering her body.

SABRINA CARPENTER CALLS OUT CRITICS OF SUGGESTIVE ALBUM COVER AS HYPOCRITES

Megan Moroney rocked a Saulee halter top adorned with strands of rhinestones, and completed her look with a long white maxi skirt which included a thigh-baring slit. Before the telecast, Moroney took home the first Best Country VMA in MTV's history.

Presenter Paris Hilton wore a black leather The Blonds ensemble featuring flame appliques fashioned into a mini dress. 

Sabrina Carpenter wears red lace dress at VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter rocked a sheer crimson red custom Valentino gown with a furry pink stole. (Jamie McCarthy)

Jessica Simpson stuns in sheer black dress

 Jessica Simpson showed some skin in a black sheer dress. (Jeff Kravitz)

Megan Moroney rocks sparkling crop top at VMAs

Megan Moroney sported a sparkling rhinestone crop top with a flowing white skirt at the MTV VMAs. (Jeff Kravitz)

Ariana Grande opted for a strapless black-and-pink polka dot, custom Fendi gown complete with Swarovski jewelry. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nicky Hilton opted for an ethereal baby blue number from the designers as she walked the carpet with her sister.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue