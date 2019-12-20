Hilary Duff shares video of crying son, blasts paparazzi who follow them ‘everywhere’

Hilary Duff is putting her foot down on being followed.

The 32-year-old actress took to social media on Friday to publicly call out three men who she claimed were trying to get photos of her outing with her kids at every turn.

"Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," Duff shared on her Instagram stories. "Two grown men, three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to."

"In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all," the mother of two shared before turning the camera on her son who appeared dejected at his mother’s plight.

"How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it,” Duff asked her son as she turned the camera on him.

The Disney star, who is set to star in a future “Lizzie McGuire” reboot, has long been public about her how overprotective she is as a mother, and she certainly isn’t the only high-profile actress to have a run-in with street photographers.

In April, Scarlett Johansson slammed the paparazzi and warned of another Princess Diana tragedy waiting to happen after the “Avengers” star and her security team were overpowered by photographers and sought help at a Los Angeles police station.

The 34-year-old actress said men in five cars with blacked-out windows chased her after she left the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studio on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday night. She was at the show promoting her film “Avengers: Endgame,” with co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd.

Johansson said in a statement at the time that laws must be changed “to protect targets from the lawless paparazzi.”

"The paparazzi consistently go to increasingly dangerous lengths to stalk and harass the people they are photographing. Even after Princess Diana’s tragic death, the laws were never changed to protect targets from the lawless paparazzi,” Johansson wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Many paparazzi have criminal pasts and will perform criminal acts to get their shot.”