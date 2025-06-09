'Call Her Daddy' podcast host Alex Cooper accuses former college soccer coach of sexual harassment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper accused former Boston University soccer coach Nancy Feldman of sexual harassment in her forthcoming documentary set to appear on Hulu.

"Call Her Alex" goes through Cooper’s career as a high schooler to wildly successful podcast host and influencer. But she revealed in the film there was a dark side to her life growing up.

Cooper went to Boston University to play soccer for the Terriers from 2013-2015. She revealed in the documentary she left the team before her senior season. She appeared in 21 games for Boston University in her junior and sophomore seasons and played 19 in her freshman year.

As the film debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, Deadline reported that Cooper said she was sexually harassed by Feldman which led to her leaving the team.

Cooper said the alleged incidents started her sophomore year, claiming that Feldman started to focus more on her personal life than her sporting life. She said Feldman asked her questions about her sex life and would put her hand on her leg.

"I started to notice her really starting to fixate on me way more than any other teammate of mine," she said in the documentary. "And it was confusing because the focus wasn’t like, ‘You’re doing so well, let’s get you on the field, you’re gonna be a starter.’

"It was all based on (Feldman) wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me."

Cooper said she would try to avoid Feldman, but the coach would retaliate by cutting her playing time.

She reportedly opened up more about the incident in a question-and-answer session following the documentary’s debut.

"And the minute I stepped back on the field, I felt so small," she said, via Deadline. "I felt just like I was 18 years old again. And I was in a situation with someone in a position of power who abused their power. And I felt like I wasn’t the ‘Call Her Daddy’ girl. I wasn’t someone who had money and influence or whatever it be. I was just another woman who experienced harassment on a level that changed my life forever and took away the thing I loved the most."

Fox News Digital reached out to Boston University and Feldman for comment.

Feldman retired from coaching in 2022. Cooper alleged that university officials dismissed her concerns and lawyers she spoke to warned that litigation could drag out for years.