Alec Baldwin spotted shirtless on Hamptons beach after 10-year anniversary with pregnant wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin relaxed by the shore while on a shirtless stroll on the beach in The Hamptons, New York after recently celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The 64-year-old actor walked by the water wearing a pair of navy swim trunks with a black polo shirt in his hand as he enjoyed a quiet afternoon.

Alec also carried a bright red and yellow beach towel to the sand, and was seen capturing photos on his iPhone.

Weeks ago, Alec celebrated his 10th anniversary to Hilaria, with both husband and wife posting dueling social media messages to declare their love for each other after one decade of marriage.

On June 30, Hilaria and Alec shared tributes to each other, and their love, in Instagram posts.

"Happy 10th anniversary to a person who has taught me many things and given me gifts that normally come in 100 lifetimes," Alec captioned a photo of his wife with one of their little ones. "Life is hard. Marry well, I say."

She shared an image of Alec on bended knee in a chapel, likely the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York where they were married a decade ago.

"10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings. Happy anniversary Alec," she wrote.

Alec and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, eight; Rafael, six; Leonardo, five; Romeo, four; Eduardo, 21 months; and Maria Lucia, 15 months. She revealed earlier this year that baby No. 7 was on the way.

He is also the father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, shared an update on her pregnancy with her nearly one million Instagram followers. The couple have also shared their struggles with fertility and miscarriages along the way.

"As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she wrote in a long caption of a video from "a few years ago" where she felt more agile. "I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active. We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is.

"I got pregnant with Carmen at 28 and I’m 38 to have this baby girl. Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel,"

"Respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby. The expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life’s story," she added.

Hilaria has continued to show support for her husband who is still faced with multiple lawsuits following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.