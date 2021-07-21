Hilaria Baldwin claps back at trolls commenting on her child's skin tone months after heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin had a witty response to trolls who have "quite a bit of time" on their hands.

Alec Baldwin's wife took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday after seemingly receiving criticizing comments about her kids. The couple, who share six children together, were enjoying some summer fun on Tuesday while on a boat ride.

Early Wednesday, Hilaria shared a selfie with her youngest daughter Maria Lucia and a message that reads: "I know…I know, sleuths…my skin is darker and my kids' is lighter. Yes, they are mine."

"Trying to keep up with all these ideas…I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands," she added.

Hilaria's message also included laughing and heart emojis, appearing to show that she isn't letting the negative commentary get to her.

The fitness instructor's clapback comes months after she came under fire for a heritage scandal. The 37-year-old yoga/wellness expert was put on blast in December when it was discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass. Hilaria was also criticized for allegedly faking a Spanish accent. The bilingual mother of six's accent noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

Back in February, Hilaria issued an apology on Instagram.

"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both."

She continued: "The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry. I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.

"Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together," Hilaria concluded.

After the news initially broke, Hilaria also revealed her real name is Hillary.

Prior to speaking out on her personal social media account, Hilaria conducted an interview with The New York Times where tried to correct some of what she says are misconceptions about how she has presented herself.

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear," she said. "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough."

Hilaria and Alec share Maria Lucia, 4 months, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 10 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 6, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec is also the father to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

