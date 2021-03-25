Hilaria Baldwin reveals she was approached by 'a few men' who said 'inappropriate things' while walking dogs

Hilaria Baldwin said she had to deal with "inappropriate" men while on a walk with her dogs earlier this week.

The fitness instructor shared the incident on her Instagram Story Wednesday in which she revealed that she figured out a little trick to deal with men who approach her on the streets of New York City, where she lives with her husband, Alec Baldwin, and their six children.

"Walked my dogs… per usual. Had a few men approach me, saying the typical inappropriate things," she wrote.

However, Baldwin says she’s figured out a way to get men to leave her alone on the street these days.

HILARIA BALDWIN RESPONDS TO ‘NEGATIVE COMMENTS’ ABOUT HER MISCARRIAGE: ‘IT MAKES THE TROLLS SEEM SMALLER’

"Now all I have to do is say: 'I have 6 children,'" she wrote. "And they practically go running away."

She concluded her thoughts on the matter by jokingly giving her followers permission to use this same excuse.

"If you ever need to get out of an awkward situation, I’ll lend you the rights to pretend claim my children as yours (from afar) and it works like a charm," she wrote.

ALEC BALDWIN, HILARIA BALDWIN FACE BACKLASH OVER BABY ANNOUNCEMENT, STAR FIGHTS BACK: 'SHUT THE F--K UP'

The Baldwin family announced the birth of Hilaria and Alec’s sixth child together earlier this month. The news was a surprise to many given that the duo had not revealed to the public that they were planning to have a sixth child via surrogate. In fact, Hilaria had given birth to their fifth child together just five months prior to announcing the arrival of number six.

Together they share Lucia, 1 month, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 5 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec is also the father to his 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the past few months, the famous couple has made headlines not for any kind of pregnancy announcement, but rather for a scandal that saw the 37-year-old wellness expert taken to task for allegedly exaggerating her Spanish heritage. Although she denied ever lying about being born in the United States, Baldwin issued an apology on Instagram earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote.