Hilaria Baldwin says 'this cow is tired' from breastfeeding two babies

Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she's breastfeeding both her infant babies.

The 37-year-old welcomed her sixth child, Maria Lucia, via surrogate five months after she and husband Alec Baldwin had their son, Edu.

The yoga instructor recently shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "This cow is tired and thirsty."

"Let me tell you something you might already know. Feeding two babies is no joke. I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on," she described.

In late February, Baldwin shared a photo with the caption "7" with a red heart emoji.

Baldwin and Alec share Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 5 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec is also the father to his 25-year-old daughter Ireland from a previous marriage.

In early March, the lifestyle expert posted a lengthy message on social media honoring her new daughter.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," Baldwin wrote. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," she added.

The wellness expert explained how Edu is their rainbow baby, while "special angels ... helped bring Lucia the world."

"María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much."